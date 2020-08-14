Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,923,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,426,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

