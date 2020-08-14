Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,923,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,426,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

