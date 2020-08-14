Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.06

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $13.48. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 699,139 shares traded.

WDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

