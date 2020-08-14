WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WFAFY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $17.13.
WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.