WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WFAFY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

