WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 262.7% in May

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 262.7% from the May 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS WFAFY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.86. 9,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,805. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

