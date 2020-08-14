Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 102.2% in May

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS WEDXF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,317. Westaim has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter. Westaim had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 70.06%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

