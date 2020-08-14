Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.56. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 88,580 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 million and a P/E ratio of -90.59.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total value of C$47,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at C$869,000. Also, Senior Officer Murray Brown Cameron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$604,750.41.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

