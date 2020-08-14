Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.34%.

Shares of WLMS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,785. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $32.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 319,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,230. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

