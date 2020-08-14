WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in March

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WCAGY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 410,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,530. The stock has a market cap of $254.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

A number of research firms have commented on WCAGY. ValuEngine downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

