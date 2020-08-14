X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.56

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.74. X T L Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for X T L Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X T L Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.