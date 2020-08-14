Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Xtra Gold Resources Corp (TSE:XTG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $1.10. Xtra Gold Resources shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 44,740 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92.

About Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Xtra Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtra Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.