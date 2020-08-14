Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DAO stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. Youdao has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.30.

Get Youdao alerts:

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Youdao in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.