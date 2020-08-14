Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.91 Million

Brokerages expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to report $532.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.15 million and the lowest is $527.50 million. Foundation Building Materials reported sales of $564.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $486.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FBM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

FBM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 116,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,823. The company has a market capitalization of $700.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 163,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 18.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

