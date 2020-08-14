Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Kroger posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

KR traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $35.39. 10,453,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410,621. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after buying an additional 1,459,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

