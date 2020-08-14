Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.85 Million

Brokerages expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report sales of $665.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $633.40 million to $700.00 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $773.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 324,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,300. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

