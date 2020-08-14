Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Laureate Education posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. 324,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,300. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,143 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $24,557,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.