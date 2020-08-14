Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.70. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ABM Industries by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 248,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,557. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

