Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Hold

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,083. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.49. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 227,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

