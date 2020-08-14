Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Hold

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 44.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,644 shares of company stock worth $20,709,284. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.