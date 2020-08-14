Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

AKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 466,092 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31,583.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

