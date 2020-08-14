Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

PFLT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 7,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.