Zacks Investment Research Lowers SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $430.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

