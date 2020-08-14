Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Hold

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Motorola reported relatively healthy second-quarter 2020 results, driven by diligent execution of operational plans. Despite surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues and adjusted earnings decreased year over year due to coronavirus-induced adversities. Nevertheless, Motorola aims to expand its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. An attractive portfolio for a large addressable market remain tailwind. However, the coronavirus-induced pandemic is likely to dent overall demand, eroding its long-term growth potential to some extent. Adverse currency translations are headwinds for Motorola as it generates significant revenues outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet position is another cause of concern for the company.”

MSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.05. 4,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,313. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average of $149.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.07%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

