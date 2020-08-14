Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to “Hold”

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. 34,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at $99,334,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 824,887 shares of company stock worth $22,917,391 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 591,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

