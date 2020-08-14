ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0006

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $16.26 million and $13,488.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $730.59 or 0.06196294 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,141,798,362 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.