Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Stanley B. Humphries Sells 1,478 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $112,209.76.

Z stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,038,000 after buying an additional 478,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 424.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 52,244 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

