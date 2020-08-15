$0.01 EPS Expected for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. 195,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cactus by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,270,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cactus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,053,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

