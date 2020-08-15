-$0.59 EPS Expected for Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.64). Beyondspring posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

BYSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Beyondspring by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Beyondspring by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beyondspring by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Beyondspring during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Beyondspring by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYSI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 46,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

