$0.92 EPS Expected for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 45.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

