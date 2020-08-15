$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.55. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

