100,000 Shares in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000.

IPOB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 113,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,567. SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

