$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $3.00. Tesla posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $11.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $21.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $29.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,650.71. 12,513,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,197,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,375.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.55. The company has a market capitalization of $302.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.75, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,677 shares of company stock valued at $66,292,349 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

