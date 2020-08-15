$2.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings per share of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $2.54. Humana reported earnings of $5.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $18.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.44 to $19.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $21.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $22.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB upped their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

Shares of HUM traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $422.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,911. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $425.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

