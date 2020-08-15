$2.89 EPS Expected for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.25. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $13.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $23.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.25.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 33.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,991,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $19,390,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $604.99. 664,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,732. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $611.47. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

