$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the lowest is $3.92 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BOCOM International upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

BIDU traded down $7.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.74. 11,498,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Baidu by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,897,000 after acquiring an additional 180,031 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $632,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.