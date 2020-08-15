3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Decreased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.00. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

