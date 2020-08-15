415,368 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 415,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,941,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 4.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 727,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,346. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00.

