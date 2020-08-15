5,226 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.20. 13,535,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

