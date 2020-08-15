6,000,000 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,674,000. Docusign accounts for 1.7% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,539,233.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,820 shares of company stock valued at $35,818,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

DOCU stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.69 and a beta of 0.93. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $229.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

