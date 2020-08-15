632,655 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Acquired by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 632,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,409,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.08% of Kroger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 158,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 10,474,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

