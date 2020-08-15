7,850,000 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,000. DexCom comprises 2.2% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 8.20% of DexCom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 199,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,158,000 after acquiring an additional 173,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 600.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $10.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.16. The company had a trading volume of 472,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.09. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.71, for a total transaction of $2,664,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,618.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $23,101,017. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

