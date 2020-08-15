963 Shares in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,523,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $15,227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the period.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $162.92. 149,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,479. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.33. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $183.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.