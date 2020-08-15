AAR’s (AIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $25.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. SunTrust Banks downgraded AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 271,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $707.67 million, a P/E ratio of 167.75 and a beta of 1.60. AAR has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $416.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.87 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts anticipate that AAR will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AAR by 7.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of AAR by 439.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.