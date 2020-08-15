AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

ABBV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. 5,483,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.