Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $999,750.00.

Shares of NCNO traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.25. 139,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,201. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Accolade Company Profile

