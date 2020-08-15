Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.82. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Schelling bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Joseph bought 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.