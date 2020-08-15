ADAMANT Messenger Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $719,525.56 and approximately $442.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00031678 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

