Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.72. 113,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,133. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $226,288.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,319 shares of company stock worth $45,593,188 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

