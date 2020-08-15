Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.24.

A number of research firms have commented on IOTS. TheStreet cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:IOTS remained flat at $$12.54 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $391.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. Adesto Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. Analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOTS. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the first quarter worth about $22,317,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,601,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 191.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,273,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 837,092 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,516,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

