Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAP. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.30.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.