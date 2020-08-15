Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of WMS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.88. 319,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,010. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,000,209.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $4,142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,440 in the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,279 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,344,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 337,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

